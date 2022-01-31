Wootrade (WOO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.82 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

