Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.43.

WDAY traded up $14.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,237. Workday has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,811.53, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.51.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

