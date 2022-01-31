WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,238.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.44 ($17.09).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.22) to GBX 1,030 ($13.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.53) to GBX 1,475 ($19.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.13) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

WPP traded up GBX 4.88 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,150.38 ($15.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,835. The firm has a market cap of £13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09. WPP has a one year low of GBX 762.90 ($10.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

