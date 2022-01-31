Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.44 Million

Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $94.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $115.60 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $215.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

