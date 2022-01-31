Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth $128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth $318,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.47.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 511.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

