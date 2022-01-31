Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 43.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Xperi comprises approximately 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $59,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.