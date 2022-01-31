Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,190 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Xperi worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.83 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

