Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 6,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $886.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

