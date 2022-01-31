Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 317.90 ($4.29) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 400.09 ($5.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 335.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.32. The firm has a market cap of £583.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

