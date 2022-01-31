YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of YouGov from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of YUGVF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. YouGov has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

