Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Angi posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

ANGI stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.70. Angi has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Angi during the second quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the second quarter worth $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth $247,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

