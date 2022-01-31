Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Bentley Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

BSY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,547. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

