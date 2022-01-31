Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. GameStop posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of -2.13. GameStop has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $413.98.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

