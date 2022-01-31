Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $298.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.16 million and the lowest is $295.58 million. NuVasive reported sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,653. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

