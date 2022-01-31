Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.20. Synaptics reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $18.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.35. 811,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. Synaptics has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

