Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report sales of $17.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. argenx reported sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $518.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $566.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.36 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $126.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.26. The stock had a trading volume of 238,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,727. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of argenx by 133.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

