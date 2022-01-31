Zacks: Analysts Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $331,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.07 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

