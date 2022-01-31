Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.93. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE:BK opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

