Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.