Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $1.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

