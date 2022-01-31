Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $1.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

COLM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. 11,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

