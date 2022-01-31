Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $12,671,706. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

