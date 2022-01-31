Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.96. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

ON traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,773,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,594. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

