Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.13 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce sales of $148.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.80 million and the highest is $148.93 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $568.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $569.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $703.09 million, with estimates ranging from $677.81 million to $719.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 601,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.