Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. TFI International posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFII opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

