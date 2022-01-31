Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,800. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.22.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.