Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.42. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $5,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

