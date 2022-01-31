Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $121.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $117.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $497.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $520.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $529.20 million, with estimates ranging from $480.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CVB Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $1,824,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.10 on Monday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.