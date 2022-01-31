Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $121.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $117.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $497.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $520.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $529.20 million, with estimates ranging from $480.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CVB Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $1,824,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.10 on Monday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

