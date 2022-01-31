Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $67.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of III traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 159,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $316.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 143,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

