Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Strong Sell

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

