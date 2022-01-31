Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Hold

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADIL. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adial Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

ADIL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

