Zealium (NZL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $14,342.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00590774 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

