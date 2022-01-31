Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 105.4% in January

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the December 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
