Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 105.4% in January

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the December 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

