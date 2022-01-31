Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,649 shares of company stock worth $764,469. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

