Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. 5,607,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,676. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.