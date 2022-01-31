ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZOZO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ZOZO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,983. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

