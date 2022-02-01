-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). CalAmp reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, lowered their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CAMP opened at $5.94 on Friday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.40.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CalAmp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

