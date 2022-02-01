-$0.06 EPS Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

