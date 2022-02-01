-$0.07 EPS Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 24,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,722. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $25,986,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 770,057 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

