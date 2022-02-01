-$0.19 EPS Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18. IronNet has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,100 shares of company stock worth $2,167,192.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

