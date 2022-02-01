-$0.23 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.31). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 17,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,168. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

