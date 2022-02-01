$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

