$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,408. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

