$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

OMCL stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $116.80 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

