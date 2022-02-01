$1.03 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,492 shares of company stock worth $3,606,500. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,716,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

