$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 1,847,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,072.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

