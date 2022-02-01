$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $970.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

SNPS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.84. 23,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.02. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

