10,030 Shares in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

