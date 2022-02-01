$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $109.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $51.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $408.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 368,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $64,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

