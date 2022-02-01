12,000 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 498,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.